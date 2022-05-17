Police Arrest Teen Who Fled the State After Ansonia Homicide

Ansonia Police said they've arrested a 17-year-old that is accused of killing a man and fleeing the state in April.

Officials said the teen from Ansonia fled Connecticut after the April 5 shooting death of 20-year-old Johnny Class.

Police said Class was shot during an attempted drug purchase on Main Street.

An arrest warrant was granted for the teen, who was found in North Carolina on May 13. He's currently being detained and is awaiting extradition proceedings, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When he returns to Connecticut, he'll face charges including felony murder, murder and robbery. Police said he will be arraigned in juvenile court and the case will be transferred to adult court for prosecution.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left by clicking here.