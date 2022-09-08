Police Arrest Third Suspect in 2011 Homicide in Ansonia

Police have arrested a third suspect in a 2011 homicide in Ansonia.

The arrest is in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia on March 16, 2011.

Police said 34-year-old Andrew Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service.

Police said they arrested Elijah Stanford, of Willimantic, and Luis Marquez, of Naugatuck, in 2021 and this is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation.

Spino was charged with felony murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Thursday.