Police Arrest Third Suspect in East Haven Attempted Home Invasion

Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with an attempted home invasion in East Haven last month.

Juan Rodriguez-Rivera, 31, of Hartford, was taken into custody in Hartford, according to East Haven police.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Rivera coordinated the April 14 attempted home invasion with 37-year-old Xavier Otero and another man.

The incident on Maple Street in East Haven was captured by a doorbell camera.

Police identified Otero as the man captured on video dressed as a delivery man who tried to pull a gun on the homeowner before the homeowner was able to shove him backwards. Otero then ran to a Dodge Ram pickup truck waiting to drive him away, police said.

According to police, the three suspects planned to restrain the occupants of the home and rob them. They also had a plan to commit a similar crime at a home in Manchester, police said.

Rodriguez-Rivera was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint.

He was held on $750,000 and appeared before a judge in New Haven Thursday morning.