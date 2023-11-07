Police arrest two suspects in connection with July shooting that killed teen and man in Hartford

Police have made two arrests in connection with the deaths of a 17-year-old young woman and a 25-year-old man during a home invasion and attempted robbery in an apartment in Hartford in July.

It happened on the afternoon of Saturday, July 15.

Officers were called to 541 Maple Ave. at 3:36 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a shooting. Police determined the shooting happened in an apartment during an attempted robbery.

As officers were responding, they saw a crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue at Benton Street.

A man in the vehicle had been shot several times and was brought to Hartford Hospital. He has since been released.

The officers who responded to the Maple Avenue address found 17-year-old Alondra Vega-Martinez, of Hartford, in an apartment.

She had gunshot wounds and was in critical condition when she was brought to Connecticut Children’s. She died from her injuries on July 18, police said.

Moments after responding to the Maple Avenue address, officers were called to 165 Wethersfield Ave. after two men who had been shot were dropped off in the area. They were both taken to Hartford Hospital.

One of the men died at the hospital. Police identified him as 25-year-old Joseph Vargas-Mercado, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The other, 36-year-old Carlos Frank-Nieves, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was in critical condition. He was released from the hospital on July 17 and arrested on a warrant, police said.

During the investigation, police searched the Maple Avenue apartment and said they found a firearm with an obliterated serial number, a large amount of cash and a cash counting machine.

As the investigation continued, police identified a third suspect in the home invasion and obtained a warrant for 29-year-old Elexer Orta, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Police said probation officers found Orta in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody and held as a fugitive from justice.

He waived extradition and was brought to the Hartford Police Department on Monday, Nov. 6, where the warrant was served.

Frank-Nieves was charged with criminal attempt murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, unlawful restraint in the first degree, risk of injury to a child, impersonating a police officer and criminal possession of a firearm.

Orta was charged with criminal attempt murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, unlawful restraint in the first degree, risk of injury to a child, assault in the first degree and criminal liability. Bond was set at $3.5 million.