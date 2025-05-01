Police arrest violent fugitive accused of kidnapping woman, stabbings in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police arrested a violent fugitive accused of crimes in several states, and may have stopped a kidnapping in the process.

The police department said they responded to a home on Gregory Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found a woman being chased with a knife by a 27-year-old man.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The woman had escaped from the home and was trying to get away when officers got there. Police said the man, identified as Nicholas Allwood, hid inside.

Authorities were unaware that a woman was being held hostage at the time. Police said they wrestled the knife away from Allwood, and no one was injured.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man is accused in a serious stabbing that happened on Hanover Street about two hours before his arrest. He is also suspected an another stabbing that happened on State Street several weeks ago, police said.

Allwood faces a slew of charges including kidnapping, assault, unlawful restraint, threatening, assault on a public safety officer, and more. He's being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Police anticipate additional charges to be filed in connection to the stabbings.

Authorities said Allwood had several extraditable warrants from numerous states, including for attempted murder out of New York. He is also wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Allwood calls himself "Hawthead" and has an extensive criminal record, according to police. He was using a fake name to avoid being arrested in Bridgeport.