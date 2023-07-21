Police arrest wanted felon after standoff in New Haven

A wanted felon was arrested in New Haven Thursday after an hour-long standoff, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department said they were dispatched to a home on Jennings Way for a reported domestic incident involving a gun at about 2:30 a.m.

Responding officers learned that 40-year-old Jason Randolph stole a car and fled the scene. He was wanted for various felony charges including robbery, strangulation, threatening and unlawful restraint, according to authorities.

Detectives eventually located Randolph at about 6:50 p.m. Officers trailed him until he pulled into a driveway on County Street. Police then activated their lights and sirens and conducted a traffic stop.

Once officers asked Randolph to show his hands and get out of the car, he refused. As a result, the SWAT Team and Hostage and Crisis Negotiation Team responded.

After about an hour, negotiators were able to get Randolph out of the car and peacefully into custody. In addition to previous charges, Randolph is also being charged with theft of a vehicle and interfering with police.