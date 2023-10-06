Police arrest woman accused of assaulting 82-year-old at bus stop in Groton

A 53-year-old woman is accused of attacking an 82-year-old woman at a bus stop in Groton and has been arrested.

Police responded to Plaza Court just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call reporting an altercation near the SEAT bus stop.

Witnesses said the victim was assaulted during an unprovoked attack, police said, and they gave a description of the woman who assaulted the 82-year-old and where she went.

The victim was sitting inside the bus stop vestibule, holding a tissue to her mouth, and there was a large pool of blood.

Police said her face was extremely swollen and bruised. She also had a large cut in her nose and cuts on her hands, arms and legs.

An ambulance responded and paramedics learned that the woman had also suffered head trauma.

She was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London to be treated. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police obtained a warrant for a suspect and arrested her on Thursday.

She has been charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the second degree on an elderly victim and breach of peace in the second degree. She was held on a $75,000 bond.

The Groton Town Police ask anyone who has more information to call the department at 860-441-6712.