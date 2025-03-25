Man arrested in connection with deadly Christmas Eve shooting in New Haven

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve in New Haven.

The shooting happened on Edgewood Avenue near Beers Street just after 8 p.m., according to police.

The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Heriberto Cotto, of New Haven, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Cotto was involved in an argument with another person before being shot.

Isaac Cintron, 32, of New Haven, has since been arrested. He's currently being held in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Connecticut.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact New Haven police.