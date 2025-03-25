New Haven

Man arrested in connection with deadly Christmas Eve shooting in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve in New Haven.

The shooting happened on Edgewood Avenue near Beers Street just after 8 p.m., according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Heriberto Cotto, of New Haven, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Cotto was involved in an argument with another person before being shot.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Isaac Cintron, 32, of New Haven, has since been arrested. He's currently being held in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Connecticut.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact New Haven police.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us