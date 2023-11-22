Minor injuries after crash on Route 5 in North Haven

Police are asking people to avoid a busy stretch of Washington Avenue, Route 5, in North Haven after a crash Wednesday morning.

Police said a van pulled onto Washington Avenue in the area of 345 Washington Ave. and hit a car around 8:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, police said.

There was a gasoline leak and several lanes are closed, police said.

Members of the police and fire departments have responded.