north haven

Minor injuries after crash on Route 5 in North Haven

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are asking people to avoid a busy stretch of Washington Avenue, Route 5, in North Haven after a crash Wednesday morning.

Police said a van pulled onto Washington Avenue in the area of 345 Washington Ave. and hit a car around 8:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, police said.

There was a gasoline leak and several lanes are closed, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Members of the police and fire departments have responded.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us