Police ask for help identifying remains found near cemetery in Groton

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person whose remains were found near a cemetery in Groton last month.

City of Groton police officers responded to the area of the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery on Mitchell Street after receiving a 911 call reporting a suspicious item, and they found human remains, police said.

Police said they're hoping the public has information to assist them in identifying the victim, or understanding what happened to her. The remains were found on March 19.

Investigators said the human remains were left near the cemetery by an unknown person in mid-February, but it's possible that the victim was unaccounted for prior to that.

According to authorities, the remains belong to a woman between the ages of 40 and 60. They say she had light pigmented skin and police believe she may have had Turner syndrome.

"Individuals with Turner syndrome often display physical characteristics such as short stature, broad chest, short wide neck and small chin," police said.

The City of Groton Police Detective Division is leading the investigation with help from the New London State’s Attorney’s Office, Eastern District Connecticut State Police Major Crime’s Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"As we continue to follow up on all leads and pursue every investigative angle, we are asking for the community’s assistance in sharing what they may know. Regardless of how insignificant or irrelevant you think your information might be, please come forward and let us make that determination," police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department at 203-503-5555. That number directs callers to an anonymous tip line.