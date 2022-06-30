Police Ask for Help in New London Death Investigation

Police are investigating the death of a New London man whose body was found in a cemetery in May.

Authorities said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has identified the man as John "Sean" Lazenby. His body was found in the Cedar Grove Cemetery on May 5.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are looking for your help. Anyone with information regarding Lazenby's death is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system.