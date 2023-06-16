Police ask for help to find Groton man missing for nearly a year

A Groton man has been missing for nearly a year and police are asking for help as the search for him continues.

Twenty-eight-year-old Max Scott was last seen leaving his home late in the evening of June 25, 2022, police said.

Family members told police that he and two associates were headed to a residence on South Road in Groton and the associates said he left around 2 a.m. on June 26, headed home on foot and was carrying a backpack, police said.

Scott is 6-feet-1, weighs 200 pounds and has long brown hair and brown facial hair.

Groton Police said they have continually attempted to locate Scott.

They are asking anyone with information on where he is to call the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712 or send an anonymous tip online here.