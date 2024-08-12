Enfield

Police lift shelter-in-place order for Enfield neighborhood

enfield police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have lifted a shelter-in-place order for an Enfield neighborhood Monday afternoon.

They posted on their Facebook page just before 2:30 p.m. about police activity in the area of Clear Street and Bright Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police did not say what they responded to but asked people who live on Bright Street, Clear Street, Light Street, Moon Street, Eds Drive, and Sharp Street to shelter in place.

Police lifted the order around 3:15 p.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us