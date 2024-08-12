Police lift shelter-in-place order for Enfield neighborhood

Police have lifted a shelter-in-place order for an Enfield neighborhood Monday afternoon.

They posted on their Facebook page just before 2:30 p.m. about police activity in the area of Clear Street and Bright Street.

Police did not say what they responded to but asked people who live on Bright Street, Clear Street, Light Street, Moon Street, Eds Drive, and Sharp Street to shelter in place.

Police lifted the order around 3:15 p.m.