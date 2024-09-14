Shelter-in-place lifted after investigation into threat against Portland church

Police responded to a church in Portland on Saturday afternoon after a crisis line contacted dispatchers about a threat, searched the building and determined it was safe.

A veterans crisis line called dispatchers in Middletown around 12:22 p.m. and said the man on the line told them that he was at the Middletown–Portland Seventh Day Adventists Church on Waverly Avenue in Portland, had a gun and he was going to shoot people and turn the gun on himself, police said.

Police officers from Portland and Middletown responded, closed the area to the public and had a call go out to ask residents to shelter in place.

Twenty-seven people were in the church and they were evacuated.

Portland and Middletown police officers searched the church and determined that it was safe and no one inside posed an active threat.

The investigation is ongoing.