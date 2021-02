Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Hartford.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of 170 Franklin Ave.

There is a road closure in the area. Police are asking drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes.

Serious motor vehicle collision involving motorcycle in area of 170 Franklin Ave. Road closure in area. Expect delays-please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QrfyZ3f5r0 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 26, 2021

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.