Police Attempt to ID Dog Accused of Biting Child in Greenwich

Police are attempting to identify a dog that is accused of biting a child in Greenwich on Sunday.

Authorities and animal control officers said a dog bit a local child in Binney Park on Sunday.

The child suffered minor injuries, but is now facing ongoing preventative care because it is unclear if the dog had a rabies vaccination, police added.

The dog was described as a medium-sized golden retriever with reddish fur, according to officers. Its handler was described as a woman in her late twenties.

Anyone with information on the dog or its handler is asked to contact the Greenwich Police Department at (203) 622-8000.

You can also contact the tip line at (203) 622-3333 or (800) 372-1176 or send an email to tips@greenwichct.org.