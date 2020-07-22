Police Attempt to ID Men Accused of Burglarizing Concession Stand at Naugatuck Baseball Field

Police in Naugatuck are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are accused of burglarizing a concession stand at a baseball field in town earlier this month.

Officers said two men burglarized the concession stand at Peter J. Foley Baseball Field on Monday, July 13, 2020, around 11:30 p.m.

In photos provided by police, one suspect can be seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, long pants and a backwards hat. The other suspect appears to have a hoodie and shorts on.

The men stole merchandise and cash from the register, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Borys at (203) 720-2582 or the NPD confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.