Police believe two men killed in Bridgeport shooting shot each other

Two men are dead after a shooting in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning and police said it appears they shot each other.

Police were alerted that gunshots had gone off in the 100 block of Carleton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system went off.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 21-year-old Ansonia man who had been shot face-down in the street in front of 30 Carleton Ave. He died at the scene, police said.

Then officers saw a 30-year-old Bridgeport man lying in a driveway on the south side of 30 Carleton Ave. and medics brought him to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police found two guns at the scene and said it appears that the two men assaulted each other.

The detective bureau homicide squad is investigating and notifying the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.