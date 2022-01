Police responded to a shooting scene in the area of Camp Street and Songbird Lane in Farmington on the Bristol line.

Farmington police said there was a report of one person shot and on the ground.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers at the scene determined the shooting happened on the Bristol side of Camp Street.

Streets in the area were blocked off and some school buses had to be rerouted around the scene.