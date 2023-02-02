Police Call for Witnesses to Come Forward After Death of Man in Meriden

A 58-year-old man who was found unresponsive near MidState Medical Center in Meriden Wednesday night has died and police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. They are asking for members of the public who have information about what happened to come forward.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road near the entrance of MidState Medical Center on Lewis Avenue at 11:36 p.m. and they found the man unresponsive.

An ambulance brought the man to MidState Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses described what police called a “vehicle of interest” and said it was a white SUV that was heading north on Lewis Avenue.

Police said the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road after it hit the man, a passenger got out of the vehicle, looked around, then went back inside and the vehicle headed north on Lewis Avenue, then turned left onto Kensington Avenue toward the Chamberlain Highway.

Police said they have notified the man’s family, but they have not yet released his name.

Meriden police are asking the public for help with this case.

If you witnessed the crash or have information about it, or live or work in the area and have video surveillance that might assist in the investigation, police ask that you call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.