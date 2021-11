New London police are investigating after a fight broke out at New London High School Friday.

Police said at least eight students were involved and when staff tried to break it up, they were threatened and pushed around. No one was hurt.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone with information on the fight is asked to call police at 860-447-5269 ext 0 or text the tip line by texting NLPDTip and the information to Tip411 (847411).