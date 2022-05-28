Police Capture ‘Vicious' Pit Bull After Attack in Bristol

Bristol police have captured the dog that attacked a person on Friday, which had run off after police were forced to shoot it, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of Morningside Drive at approximately 6:00 a.m. for a complaint about a vicious dog.

Responding police said they found a pit bull attacking a person.

One officer was forced to shoot the dog. The dog wasn't killed, but instead ran off, police said.

Police were able to capture the dog, and it was transported to a veterinary clinic for treatment.