Police car diverting traffic after major crash on I-91 in Wallingford struck by pickup truck

A police car that was helping to divert traffic after a major crash on Interstate 91 North in Wallingford last weekend was struck by a pickup truck and that driver has been arrested.

Officers responded to I-91 North near exit 15 last Saturday to help state police divert traffic off of the highway for a major crash that was under investigation.

Investigators said one officer used his marked police car with its emergency lights on to block off the left and middle travel lanes to direct traffic off of the exit.

Authorities said a 52-year-old man from Waterbury driving a pickup truck was going northbound when he crashed into the passenger side of the police car.

The police officer was inside of the cruiser at the time of the crash. He sustained minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

After the crash, additional officers responded to the scene. Police said it was determined that the pickup truck driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and is facing charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, disobeying an officer's signal, traveling unreasonably fast and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

The pickup truck driver was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on August 23.

Anyone with information should contact Wallingford Police at (203) 294-2800.