Police Charge Man Accused of Breaking Into Cars at The Edge in Glastonbury

Police have arrested a Hartford man accused of breaking into multiple cars in the parking lot at The Edge Fitness Clubs in Glastonbury.

After a months-long investigation, officers said they arrested Tajay Hunter for breaking into vehicles between February and July 2022.

Authorities served Hunter two arrest warrants on Nov. 4 after being initially taken into custody in August.

Manchester Police initially arrested Hunter on several outstanding warrants related to car burglaries in their town around the same time frame. This included multiple catalytic converter thefts, according to police.

Several area police departments, as well as the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, were involved in the investigation.

He faces charges including multiple counts of burglary, theft of a payment card, criminal mischief and larceny.