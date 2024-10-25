Stamford

Police charge man in connection with crash that killed Stamford High School student

Police have made an arrest in connection with a crash in May that killed a 17-year-old Stamford High School student.

The crash happened on Lockwood Avenue in Stamford on the night of May 17.

The teen was driving a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle and police said a 58-year-old Stamford man who was driving the car went into the motorcycle’s path while trying to turn.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist tried to stop, but he couldn’t and hit the front of the car.

The teen was taken to Stamford Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police have not released the teen’s name because of his age.

Police said they found the driver of the car at fault for the crash and he has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while turning left.

He was released after posting a $60,000 bond and he is due in court on Nov. 8.

