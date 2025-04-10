Waterbury

Police charge suspect in death of man found near Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury

Police have identified a suspect in the death of a man who was found near the parking lot at Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury in November and he will be arraigned on Thursday.

Officers found 57-year-old Paul Barillaro, of Waterbury, in a secluded outdoor area near the mall around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 when they responded to the mall after someone reported a deceased man.

Initially police investigated the case as an untimely death.

On March 21, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Barillaro’s death was a homicide.

Waterbury police said major crimes detectives have identified David Morkis, 36, of Waterbury, as the suspect. Morkis and the victim were known to one another and had been involved in a fight that ultimately led to Barillaro’s death, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday charging Morkis with manslaughter in the first degree.

Police said he is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction on unrelated charges.

He will be arraigned on Thursday.

