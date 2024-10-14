Police charge suspect in murder of Manchester man in Hartford

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 30-year-old Manchester man in Hartford earlier this month.

Elvin Gonzalez, 43, of New London, has been arrested and charged in the death of 30-year-old Chevoyia Rivers, Manchester.

Police found Rivers unresponsive when they responded to reports of gunshots on Florence Street at 1:13 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 and they treated him at the scene until EMS arrived.

Rivers was then taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said after the shooting that there was video and the two men appeared to get into some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzalez and found him on Saturday.

They said he is being held on a $2 million bond and has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree.