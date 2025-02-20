Somers

Police charge suspect with murder nearly 4 years after man is found dead in woods in Somers

Nearly four years after a man was found dead in a car in the woods in a remote area of Somers, state police have arrested a New Britain man who they said is part of the Outlaws Motorcycle Gang. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping and additional charges and police said they are continuing to investigate.

Police found the body of Jason Comes, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, on Aug. 5, 2021 in a vehicle in the woods off Durkee Road, according to state police reports at the time.

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that he died of a gunshot wound.

Now police have arrested a suspect.

Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives, the Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East and members of state police Troop F found 35-year-old Timothy Lange, of New Britain, in Haddam around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and arrested him, state police said.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Enfield Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies assisted Connecticut State Police with this investigation.

Lange has been charged with felony murder, kidnapping in the first degree, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree, accessory to kidnapping in the first degree, robbery first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery first degree and accessory to robbery first degree.  

He was held on a $1.5 million bond and he is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Thursday.

State police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.

The arrest warrant has been sealed by court order.

