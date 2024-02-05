Police charge third suspect in stabbing death of man in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a third suspect in the stabbing death of a man in Waterbury on Dec. 22.

Waterbury police took 52-year-old Markee Malloy, of Waterbury, into custody on Saturday.

He is the third suspect to be charged in connection with the death of Jose Virola.

Investigators believe that Virola had been involved in a disturbance with a female, which led to a fight with 33-year-old Sean Lawrence, of Waterbury, and 52-year-old Barry Mason, of Waterbury, who both know the female.

Virola was stabbed during the fight and was later found as dead on First Avenue, police said.

Malloy has been charged with murder, assault in the first degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree.

Malloy, who police said had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, was held on a $3,050,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned to court today.

Police took Mason into custody on Dec. 28. He has been charged with murder, assault in the first degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree as well as multiple failure to appear warrants for unrelated incidents, police said.

He is being held on $3 million bond and is due in court on March 13, according to online court records.

Lawrence was taken into custody on Dec. 27 and charged with murder, assault in the first degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree.

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is due in court on Feb. 21, according to online court records.