Naugatuck police charge woman in fatal motorcycle crash in Naugatuck

Naugatuck police have charged a woman in connection with a crash in June that killed one motorcyclist and injured two others.

The crash happened on New Haven Road around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.

They said the woman crossed the center lane and struck three motorcycles.

Police said 22-year-old Travis Machnics-Larowe died from his injuries. Another motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and the third suffered minor injuries.

Naugatuck police have charged a 76-year-old Naugatuck woman with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

She was held on a $75,0000 bond.