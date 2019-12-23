Enfield police

Police Chase Ends in Vehicle Into Building in Enfield

Officials are still searching for two suspects after a police chase ended in a vehicle hitting a building just after 2:45 Monday morning.

The two suspects fled on foot after the car they were in hit a building on Hazard Ave near Randolph Street, said officials.

Enfield Police say the pursuit started after Connecticut State Police attempted to stop the vehicle.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and the car remains in police custody for further investigation. No additional information is available.

