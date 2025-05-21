Police closing Route 66 in Portland to remove vehicle after crash

Police are closing Route 66 in Portland at 11 a.m. to remove a vehicle after a fiery crash on Wednesday morning.

They will be closing Route 66 eastbound and westbound at Middle Haddam Road in Portland and Cobalt center and traffic will be diverted.

Police said the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. and the vehicle went about 75 feet off the road and down an embankment, where it caught on fire.

The people who were in the vehicle were taken Midstate Medical Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is not clear how long the road will be closed.