Police conduct investigation after body found in Norwalk River

By Angela Fortuna

Norwalk Fire Department

Police are investigating after finding a body in the Norwalk River Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said they assisted Wilton police with a missing person investigation just before 1 p.m.

Officers responded to Schenck's Island on Ridgefield Road in Wilton and found a person's belongings near the bank of the river, including a cell phone and clothing.

Police said they conducted a search of the water and found a body about two miles downstream.

Firefighters and members of the Norwalk Police Department SCUBA team recovered the body.

The river was flowing rapidly because of heavy rainfall overnight, according to police.

Police say the person's identity is being withheld pending family notification. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011.

