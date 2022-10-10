Police Continue Investigation Into Large Fight Near Southington Apple Harvest Festival

“I just started hearing a lot of screaming and yelling from down here,” Trisha Corrado said.

Trisha Corrado was attending the Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday when she heard a disturbance from the distance.

“So, I was nervous for my safety and my friends' safety. So, we just decided to stay where we were and it’s best not to come over,” Corrado said.

Southington police said just after 9 p.m. officers at the festival responded to Center Street after a large fight broke out between several young people. One teenager was arrested, and several others left the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they received a grant this year, which allowed for extra police presence at the event, following a stabbing that put a 16-year-old in the hospital last year.

Authorities say discussions for more officers could also be on the table for 2023.

“We work closely all year long with the police department in planning this -- what is needed from their end -- setting things up in patrol units,” festival coordinator David Lapreay said.

Lapreay wants to remind the community that the beloved festival is a safe place for family and friends to gather.

“It’s unfortunate that these fights break out. They do happen unfortunately, but the PD is on it right away. Everyone should feel safe when they come to the 2023 festival,” Lapreay said.

Police expect more arrests will be made.