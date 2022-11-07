Police Continue Search for Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Students in Rocky Hill

Police are continuing to search for a man who is suspected of exposing himself to students near Rocky Hill High School last week. Police said there have been multiple sightings of the vehicle in Rocky Hill public school parking lots before school hours and there are extra police patrols in and around school properties.

The car is a black Lexus IS with dark tinted windows and a tinted windshield, police said.

On Monday, the vehicle was seen in the parking lot of Stevens Elementary School and engaged officers in a pursuit that reached speeds that police said were unsafe to continue.

The license plate on the back of the vehicle is BB 11505, which was reported stolen on Aug. 1, and there is no front license plate, police said.

The sighting Monday comes after two high school students who were walking in the Mountain View Drive area near the tennis courts reported that they saw a man parked in a car engaged in indecent exposure last Thursday.

The students told school officials who notified school resource officers. Police conducted a search of the area but couldn't find the car.

Rocky Hill police said Friday morning that patrol officers saw a vehicle matching the description on Mountain View Drive around 7:50 a.m. Friday and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver kept going.

They said the suspect’s speed was unsafe for the time of day, location, and amount of traffic.

Rocky Hill Police said police departments statewide have been made aware of the vehicle description.

If you see the vehicle, police ask that you call 911 and do not attempt to approach the driver.

Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle or the identity of the operator is asked to contact Detective Lehane at (860) 258-7640.