Young mother, daughter die after being shot in Worcester; no arrests made

A young mother and her daughter have died after being shot in an SUV Tuesday in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police, law enforcement sources and a close friend of the victims.

Worcester police confirmed Wednesday that the victims were a mother and daughter. Both were pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital by ambulance, they said. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Police haven't announced any arrests in the case. It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at 508-799-8651 or to send information anonymously by texting to 274637 with the phrase TIPWPD and the message or visiting worcesterma.gov/police.

The shooting took place about 3 p.m. on Lisbon Street at Englewood Avenue. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and more than 30 evidence markers were spread out over the scene Tuesday night, and a bouquet of flowers was left at the location Wednesday morning.

Two women are hurt after a car they were in was shot up in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tuesday night. Police are now trying to find out who carried this act of violence.

Neighbors say that, the street is typically packed with children in the middle of the afternoon, when the shooting took place.

NBC10 Boston Evidence markers at the scene of the shooting, which sources have said left a young mother and her daughter dead, in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

"It was around 3 o'clock, I was getting ready to run up to the store, and I heard a couple of shots fired from something that sounded like a machine gun. Scary that you got to worry about getting shot in your own neighborhood, you know?" Michael Mahoney said.

"To be honest with you, I'll be up throughout the night, not even able to sleep because this is very unsettling to have something like this happen on this street," Maureen Morales said.