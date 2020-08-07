west haven

Police Continue to Investigate Shooting Death of Man on I-95 in West Haven

NBC Connecticut

State police are investigating a homicide on Interstate 95 in West Haven last week and said several reports are circulating alleging that the fatal shooting was based on race.

Police said they have not identified a suspect or developed a motive in the shooting death of 39-year-old Jawara Stennett, of New York.

Stennett was shot on the night of Aug. 2 on the exit 43 on-ramp to I-95 South from Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

According to state police, Stennett was visiting his dad for a birthday celebration and was driving back to his home in New York when he was shot.

Police said detectives are investigating numerous leads but continue to seek the public’s assistance.

A news release from state police says “several reports are circulating alleging that this malicious attack was based on race, however, no suspect or motive has been developed at this time. “

State police previously said the suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with unknown registration and an unknown driver.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police - Western District Major Crimes Squad are investigating and ask anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to contact Troop G-Bridgeport at (203) 696-2500.

