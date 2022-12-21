Waterford

Police Continue to Search for Answers 10 Years After Murder of Waterford Dad

Reward poster for tips in Kyle Seidel case
Waterford Police

Ten years have passed since Kyle Seidel, a 34-year-old father of three from Waterford, was killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley and Waterford police are again asking for information to help identify the person who killed him.

It was on Dec. 21, 2012 that Seidel went to pick up food from the Lucky Inn Chinese Restaurant on Boston Post Road, but never made it home. He was found lying in the parking lot of the Halftime Lounge and Bowling Alley in Waterford and he was brought to a local hospital, where he died.

Over the last 10 years, the Waterford Police Department, the State of Connecticut’s Office of the Chief’s State’s Attorney - Cold Case Unit, and many area police departments have continued to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said detectives have active leads, they have located new witnesses and re-interviewed previous witnesses.

They added that the case has a direction with small pieces that are still needed and they are asking people who have information to step up and share it with them.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451 or call the detectives directly at 860-442-0645. People can also email cold.case@ct.gov, call the Cold Case Tip Line at 1 (866) 623-8058 or the Waterford Police Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 437-8080.

Local

West Hartford 24 mins ago

Bike Group Pushes for Safety on West Hartford Streets After Deadly Hit-and-Run

Stamford 38 mins ago

Man Killed in Crash at Stamford Park

Police said the state cold case unit, which is based in Rocky Hill, is leading the investigation into Seidel's death.

In 2014, a $25,000 reward was authorized for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Seidel and police said the reward is still available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us