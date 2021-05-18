Police Continue to Search for Answers in Disappearance of Jessica Edwards

As the family of a South Windsor mother prays for her safe return, police continue to search for Jessica Edwards.

The 30-year-old has been missing for more than a week now.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

South Windsor Police told NBC Connecticut they continue to try and pinpoint her every move from the moment she left her mother’s house on Mother’s Day night to when she was reported missing the next day.

A spokesperson said Tuesday that detectives have been working to get access to more technological data that could lead them to the mother of a 7-month-old.

“We live in a surveillance society. There are cameras absolutely everywhere. We have an electronic footprint,” said Ken Gray, a retired FBI special agent who worked for the bureau for 24-years.

Gray is currently a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven.

While he’s not associated with Edward's case, he says as more time passes, the more suspicious this missing person case seems.

“One, they haven’t found her. Two, there has not been an arrest and if they had information that would lead them to that they would have made an arrest already,” he said.

Gray says cooperation between local, state and federal authorities is the best it’s ever been since he’s been working in this field.

He says this is crucial because it gives the town access to ample resources to find Edwards.

Specifically, that can help them get to the bottom of a conflict he sees in this case: how her husband reported Edwards left for training Monday morning, but police say she sent a message calling out of that training earlier that day.

“It might be her or it might be someone acting in her behest or to cover their trail,” he said.

Detectives need court orders to get access to track technology.

South Windsor Police say they are trying to gather more information about her whereabouts from her digital footprint.

Gray says police probably know more than they're telling the public: for good reason.

“If it is foul play, you don’t want to reveal all the details you have.”

But, Gray reminds us of a challenge, police say Edward’s phone has been off.

So as time ticks away, he says evidence is fragile. Therefore, the more tips the public has for police, the better.

“Somebody out there may have some piece of information that police are unaware of that they might not know is important or not, and that one piece of information might be a piece of critical information that could lead to finding where Jessica is or does it show what happened to Jessica.”