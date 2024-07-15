Police cracking down on trespassing on Wooster Island in Housatonic River

Nestled on the Housatonic River is the uninhabited Wooster Island.

“It’s a great island,” says Ron of Sander’s Marina in Shelton.

Boaters we spoke with say for decades, people would anchor in the river and spend the day on the water near the local landmark. But, they say they would leave without leaving a trace.

Nick of Shelton and Ron say things have been different at the Island since the pandemic, when many more people turned to outdoor recreation.

“Unsafe practices of using either boats or jet skis down here, mainly jet skis - flying in and out,” said Nick.

They say during the weekend they see Wooster Island filled with people partying, playing loud music, and leaving trash.

“Another big reason why we stopped going on there with the little ones too is because they were getting lacerations on our feet and our stepping on glass or rusty bottle caps,” said Nick, who says he’s picked up trash on the island for years.

"People are parking in there and they're staying for multiple days. They're staying overnight. They're bringing grills, generators, and they're turning it into a camping ground and it is private property in the Town of Orange,” said Lt. Robert Kozlowsky, of the Shelton Police Department.

These concerns are common among residents in Orange and Shelton, according to Kozlowsky, who says Shelton police yield complaints every summer weekend.

Shelton police say it’s important for people to remember they can use the water up until the tideline. when they get to the tideline on Wooster island - that’s when it becomes private and that’s when they’re considered trespassing."

Shelton police, Orange police, and the state are partnering together to put a stop to the issue. There are signs at Shelton's South Bank Park where people have been known to park for days to access Wooster Island. The signs have also been placed on the island itself.

“The parking issue in Shelton has been resolved but our residents are still facing those quality of life issues,” said Kozlowsky.

Kozlowksy said there was some enforcement this past weekend. Orange Police tells us they have not made any arrests for trespassing, and that they want to get the word out with warnings before having to escalate.

“We take care of it like it's our own property. And to now just kind of not be able to use it and then watch it just deteriorate. It is sad,” said Nick.

“If people just picked up after themselves, cleaned up after themselves, respected other boaters, went slow - and everyone can enjoy it,” said Ron.