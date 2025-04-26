Police cruiser struck by speeding vehicle while at vehicle fire on I-395 in Plainfield

A police cruiser was struck by a speeding vehicle while at a separate vehicle fire on Interstate 395 in Plainfield on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said Connecticut State Police and Plainfield Police had closed the northbound side of the highway at exit 29 due to a tractor-trailer fire.

Plainfield Fire Co. #1 Plainfield Fire Co. #1

While there, authorities said the Plainfield police cruiser was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The officer was not inside of the cruiser at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.