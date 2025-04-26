Plainfield

Police cruiser struck by speeding vehicle while at vehicle fire on I-395 in Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Co. #1

A police cruiser was struck by a speeding vehicle while at a separate vehicle fire on Interstate 395 in Plainfield on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said Connecticut State Police and Plainfield Police had closed the northbound side of the highway at exit 29 due to a tractor-trailer fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Plainfield Fire Co. #1
Plainfield Fire Co. #1

While there, authorities said the Plainfield police cruiser was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The officer was not inside of the cruiser at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us