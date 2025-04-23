Driver in stolen box truck hit police cruiser during pursuit in Waterbury: pd

A driver who behind the wheel of a stolen box truck hit several vehicles, including at least one state police cruiser, while fleeing from police on Wednesday and was taken into custody in Waterbury, according to police.

State police said troopers tried to stop a vehicle when the driver sped off. The vehicle struck at least one state police cruiser.

Waterbury police said the suspect was taken into custody in the area of 300 Grand St. and the area is closed.

State police said no injuries were reported. Waterbury police said minor injuries have been reported.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was released.