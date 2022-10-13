Police Departments Pay Tribute After Deaths of 2 Police Officers, Serious Injuries to 1 in Bristol

Police departments across Connecticut are responding and paying tribute after two fellow police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police Tweeted.

Tolland police are sending their condolences.

Tolland Fire sends our condolences to the Bristol Police Department and all those impacted by today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1tZkcjUUHL — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 13, 2022

South Windsor police called what happened in Bristol “devastating” and said they were thinking of the Bristol Police Department.

Devastating news. We at the SWPD are thinking of the Bristol Police Department as they deal with this tragedy. https://t.co/jDc19HQDOJ — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) October 13, 2022

Police in Wethersfield are also paying their respects.

Beyond Connecticut, the National Police Association Tweeted the word "prayers."