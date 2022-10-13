Police Departments Pay Tribute After Deaths of 2 Police Officers, Serious Injuries to 1 in Bristol

Police departments across Connecticut are responding and paying tribute after two fellow police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night.
“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police Tweeted.
Tolland police are sending their condolences.
South Windsor police called what happened in Bristol “devastating” and said they were thinking of the Bristol Police Department.
Local
Police in Wethersfield are also paying their respects.
Beyond Connecticut, the National Police Association Tweeted the word "prayers."
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.