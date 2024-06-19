Bridgeport

Police detain several people after shooting in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

Police have detained several people as they investigate a shooting in Bridgeport and reports of several people shooting at each other.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about an assault with a firearm in the 1100 block of Iranistan Avenue, then reports came in that multiple people were shooting at each other.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One person was shot, police said.

Investigators are collecting evidence and have detained several people.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us