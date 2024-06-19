Police detain several people after shooting in Bridgeport

Police have detained several people as they investigate a shooting in Bridgeport and reports of several people shooting at each other.
Dispatchers received a call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about an assault with a firearm in the 1100 block of Iranistan Avenue, then reports came in that multiple people were shooting at each other.
One person was shot, police said.
Investigators are collecting evidence and have detained several people.
