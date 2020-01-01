Police Dog Finds Teens Suspected in Home Invasion, Shooting and Robbery in Killingly

Two teens suspected in a home invasion, shooting and robbery in Killingly on New Year’s Eve are in custody after a police dog, K9 Bruno, tracked them and located them, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a home on Litchfield Avenue in Killingly just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports that someone was shot in the face.

A victim said they had been downstairs when they heard someone come into the house and the residents were confronted by two masked teens, one of whom had a handgun, according to state police.

One of the residents was shot in the wrist and the other was shot under his right eye, according to police.

One victim was treated at the scene and the other was transported to Day Kimball Hospital.

On 12/31/19 at approx. 5:30pm, K9 Broko located the suspects of a home invasion/shooting.He tracked for over 1/8 mile... Posted by Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The suspects fled with money, according to police. They said they found a pellet pistol in the front yard and Broko tracked the suspects over an eight of a mile of roadway.

Police took a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy into custody and said the 17-year-old admitted to shooting the victims with a pellet or BB gun.

Both teens were charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, assault in the third degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree and breach of peace.

The 15-year-old is on probation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.