Police Escort, Procession Held to Honor Fallen New Haven Firefighter

A police escort and procession took place Friday afternoon as the body of fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. was transported from the Medical Examiners Office.

Farmington firefighters were seen erecting a giant American flag in front of the Jackson Laboratory.

Officers said flags are also at half staff in the area to honor Torres.

Torres, 30, lost his life early Wednesday morning when he went into a burning home at 190 Valley Street to attempt to rescue people believed to be trapped inside.

Torres had a young family with another child on the way, according to Patrick Cannon, president of New Haven Firefighters Local 825.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Torres family. Those interested in donating can click here. GoFundMe has verified this page and that the funds will go to the family.