Police Find Body Under Highway in Hartford

Police are investigating after patrol officers found a body under Interstate 84 in Hartford.

Officials said the man was located under the highway behind 450 Church St.

The man was between 40 and 50 years old, according to police.

Hartford patrol officers routinely check under highways and bridges looking to offer services or shelter to those who need it. That is when they found the body, police said.

There was no identifying information located on the man or in the surrounding area.

— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 3, 2020

— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 3, 2020

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division personnel responded to the scene.

The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, police said.

Officials are investigating and working to identify the body.