Hartford

Police Find Body Under Highway in Hartford

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after patrol officers found a body under Interstate 84 in Hartford.

Officials said the man was located under the highway behind 450 Church St.

The man was between 40 and 50 years old, according to police.

Hartford patrol officers routinely check under highways and bridges looking to offer services or shelter to those who need it. That is when they found the body, police said.

There was no identifying information located on the man or in the surrounding area.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division personnel responded to the scene.

The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, police said.

Local

Decision 2020 13 mins ago

Potential For Legal Challenges During, After Election in CT

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

Windham County Considered ‘Pivot County' After 2016 Election

Officials are investigating and working to identify the body.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policedeath investigationbody found
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us