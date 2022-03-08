Wethersfield

Police Find Car of Missing 80-Year-Old North Branford Woman

Police in Wethersfield have found the car of an 80-year-old woman reported missing from North Branford.

Mary Herbert was reported missing on Friday, March 4. A silver alert was issued for Herbert.

Wethersfield police were notified around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about a car in a marsh area near Routes 5/15 North.

The car did not appear to have been involved in an accident, according to police.

Officers determined it was the Toyota Corolla reporting missing along with Herbert.

Police and fire crews searched a nearby body of water but did not find anything.

Herbert is a white female, about 5'10" tall and about 140 lbs. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Herbert's whereabouts is asked to call North Branford police at (203) 484-2703 or Wethersfield police at (860) 721-2901.

