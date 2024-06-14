Windsor Locks

Police find dog suffering from stab wound during call to home in Windsor Locks

Windsor Locks police
Officers responding to check on an emotionally disturbed person in Windsor Locks Wednesday found a dog suffering from a stab wound, according to police.

A concerned family member asked police to check on someone at a home on N. Main Street around 1 p.m.

When the officers arrived they found an adult without clothes on and with superficial cuts to the face, police said.

Police also noticed blood on the walls and they asked the person to sit so they could tend to their injuries.

The person became combative and irrational, according to police, and attacked an officer.

While police tried to restrain the emotionally disturbed person, they yelled about stabbing themself in the neck. Police did not see a wound that matched that claim.

The person was eventually taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to police, officers then searched the rest of the house to look for anyone else who may have been injured. They found two dogs, one suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The Windsor Locks animal control officer took the dog to be treated for its injuries, police said.

Windsor Locks
