Police find robbery suspect who fled crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

A person who is accused of committing a robbery and then fleeing from a crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Saturday has been brought into custody.

Rocky Hill police and Connecticut State Police were searching for a suspect that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in another jurisdiction.

After the incident, police said the same suspect was involved in a crash on I-91. Firefighters said it was a rollover crash with ejection near exit 24.

At the scene, firefighters didn't find anyone. Investigators said it is believed that the same suspect had fled from the crash on I-91.

Shortly after, the suspect was found by Rocky Hill police and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities have not released any other details about the robbery including where it may have happened or what was taken.

The suspect's name and any charges they may be facing has also not been released.